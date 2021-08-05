REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- Prosecutors have filed a motion to seek the death penalty against Chad Daybell.

Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell were indicted on murder charges last month in connection with the deaths of Vallow’s two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

Daybell is also charged with the murder of his wife, Tammy, who died a few weeks before Daybell and Vallow married.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Vallow-Daybell has been deemed not competent to continue with court proceedings and has been admitted to a mental health facility for treatment.

The post Prosecutors seeking death penalty against Chad Daybell appeared first on Local News 8.