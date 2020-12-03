Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Gifts left out in the open while we store hop this holiday season may be an invitation for theft. Burglaries can also occur in our own driveway.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s office is warning us all to keep our cars locked and our packages safely tucked away in the trunk until we arrive home.

They say keeping packages out of plain sight can greatly reduce the risk of having those items stolen. A locked door can also go a long way in protecting ourselves.

“What we’re seeing is criminals coming through, quickly checking for open doors, unlocked doors, grabbing things and moving on and not spending a lot of time there,” Sergeant Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said. “And so, people that are locking their doors have a lot less risk of being a victim of one of those thefts.”

Sergeant Lovell also warns to keep an eye on your car as you let it warm up during the winter months. Leaving your keys in your car, especially while it’s running, is another opportunity for theft.