BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – As financial technology has evolved, it has given consumers the ability to shop, save, and invest online using their phones, tablets, and computers. These modern financial conveniences, however, come with risk.

“As we all conduct more transactions online, we need to raise our awareness to help protect our financial information,” Idaho Department of Finance Director Patricia Perkins said.

The more often financial information is shared through apps, websites, and other digital media, the more that information is at risk. Scammers can access private information in different ways and use that information to harm your finances.

How to protect yourself and your financial information

Monitor Your Accounts. Check your bank, credit card, and brokerage account statements regularly and keep an eye out for fraudulent or suspicious transactions. Contact your bank, credit card issuer, broker, or investment adviser immediately if you see a questionable transaction or charge. Don’t hesitate to contact the authorities in cases of fraud. The sooner you dispute a fraudulent or suspicious transaction, the better.

The bottom line

Be careful when disclosing personal information online and avoid doing it in a public setting at all costs. Use safer methods of payment that come with enhanced fraud protection if possible, and check account statements regularly. Reach out to the Idaho Department of Finance before making an investment, or if fraud is suspected.

