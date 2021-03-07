BOISE, Idaho (AP)- At least a hundred people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Anti-mask groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms. Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease.

Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire.

Idaho State Police say that while a permit was given for the protest, there were to be no open flames.

“Those involved with the event were informed both before and during the event that open flames are not allowed on State Capitol grounds,” Idaho State Police said.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place.

More than 170,000 Idaho residents have been infected, and nearly 1,900 have died.

