POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, a local group called Abortion is Health Care held a peaceful protest at Pocatello City Hall.

The protest hoped to draw attention to the issue of abortion rights.

At issue, a recent U.S. Supreme Court leak that suggests that Roe vs. Wade could be overturned.

The group believes that would be a devastating step backward.

“In Idaho, it means that a rapist’s siblings and their parents could sue a doctor for performing an abortion,” said State Representative James Ruchti. “It means that privacy rights that we’ve all counted on in the United States are now in question.”

The Supreme Court’s final ruling is expected sometime this summer.

