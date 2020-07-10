Health

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The debate of mask mandates got several protestors outside the Idaho Falls City Annex building.

The Idaho Falls City Council met and discussed if the city wants to adopt a masking order or other actions in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce also said some business oppose the possible mask ordinance done in an informal survey. That story can be viewed here.

“It’s time that we have to put the interests of our businesses, up there as well because we can flatten the curve and we did flatten the curve and we were doing really well in our community now,” Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO, Chip Schwarzes said. “But if we continue to hamper business, businesses will end up closing and never opening again.”

Public Information Officer Bud Crannor says no decision was made on Thursday night. They are going to take more input and review the ordinance again at the next meeting.