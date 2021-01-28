Pocatello Regional Transit

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-Pocatello Regional Transit is reassuring senior citizens they will have transportation to their COVID-19 vaccination appointment, with a donation.

The Area 5 Agency on Aging’s transportation program has partnered with PRT to provide rides to seniors over 60. Those people will be allowed to utilize PRT’s door-to-door service, Monday through Friday to get to vaccination appointments.

The agency’s program “provides services to senior citizens 60 years and older with health or functional limitations which curtail their ability to drive. The program allows seniors to use PRT’s transportation services for (1) life-sustaining trips such as medical visits, shopping, banking and employment; and (2) quality of life trips which include recreational and social trips, community outings, and visits with family to reduce isolation and increase physical and social activity.”

PRT Director Skyler Beebe said it is import to keep the senior population healthy and the partnership with the Area 5 Agency is one way to do that.

“For many older adults in our region, COVID-19 has caused them to feel socially isolated and lonely so having this access to transportation to get the COVID-19 vaccine will surely enhance their quality of life,” said Mike Hirschi, Area V Agency on Aging Director. “Getting the vaccine is the first step in affording older adults the opportunity to re-engage in our communities again, socialize with family and friends, and participate in activities of their choosing. We are fortunate to have PRT as a partner that provides transportation services throughout Southeast Idaho.”

More information on PRT’s door-to-door service is available here or call 1-208-234-2287.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, check here with the Southeast Idaho Public Health District or call their hotline at 208-234-5875.

The post PRT pledges to help seniors get to vaccination sites appeared first on Local News 8.