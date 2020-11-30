Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Due to the ongoing pandemic and following Governor Brad Little’s Modified Stage 2 order, Pocatello Regional Transit (PRT) is canceling the 2020 Tour of Lights.

“We are saddened to cancel the bus tour but recognize we must do our part in keeping everyone safe during this pandemic,” Pocatello Regional Transit Director Skyler Beebe said. “We’re hopeful we’ll be able to continue our

unique and festive tradition next year.”

In the meantime, PRT is offering the route map of the 2019 Tour of Lights. You can view the map HERE.

“While last year’s map isn’t a guarantee of where you’ll see the best displays in the area, it’s a great starting point,” Beebe said. “The Tour of Lights has followed a similar route for many years with only some slight changes.”