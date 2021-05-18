POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Local youth ages 18 and younger can catch a ride from Pocatello Regional Transit (PRT) at no cost starting June 1.

During the summer months, area youth can ride a PRT bus anywhere in the fixed route system at no cost with a Summer Youth Pass. Fixed routes are the routes that serve Pocatello and Chubbuck.

“This is a great opportunity for youth to become confident in riding public transit before having a driver’s license and hopefully afterward,” Pocatello Regional Transit Director Skyler Beebe said. “The passes help our youth have access to safe and reliable transportation to amenities across Pocatello and Chubbuck.”

Passes can be obtained starting Monday, May 24 during business hours at:

Pocatello Regional Transit Center – 5815 South 5th Ave.

Community Recreation Center – 144 Wilson Ave.

Marshall Public Library – 113 South Garfield Ave.

Ross Park Aquatic Complex – 2901 South 2nd Ave. (starting May 29)

Zoo Idaho – 2900 South 2nd Ave

Portneuf District Library – 5210 Stuart Ave. (Chubbuck)

Per President Joe Biden’s executive order, masks/face coverings are required to ride Pocatello Regional Transit buses.

Riders must present the pass to PRT drivers to ride fare-free.

The Summer Youth Pass program will run from June 1 through August 21.

The Summer Youth Pass debuted in 2019 and the pass offered youth the ability to ride from any PRT stop to the Marshall Public Library and lower Ross Park, including Zoo Idaho and the Ross Park Aquatic Complex, for free. In 2020, it was expanded to include all fixed routes in the PRT system. Since its inception, 4,933 trips have been taken by youth riders utilizing the program.

Additionally, PRT’s “D” Route will make the switch to its summer schedule June 1. The route will discontinue service to Bartz Field on the Idaho State University campus and instead stop at Lower Ross Park including the Ross Park Aquatic Complex, Zoo Idaho, and the Skate Park. The D Route will switch back to its regular schedule August 23.

