BOISE – Only three days remain for residents to weigh in on the Idaho Transportation Department’s draft Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP). The draft ITIP is a seven-year roadmap of the state’s transportation projects.

Projects can range from large-scale interstate improvements to smaller projects like the installation of a new guardrail. In all, the draft ITIP includes projects like highways, bridges, airports, and much more in all 44 counties.

A complete breakdown of the draft plan can be found at itd.idaho.gov/funding, as well as an interactive map to see what’s happening in specific areas.

To make your voice heard, email suggestions to ITDCommunication@itd.idaho.gov by July 31.