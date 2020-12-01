Local News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding a public hearing to review proposed updates to the Subdivision ordinance for Jefferson County.

The public hearing will be held December 10 at or after the hour of 6:00 p.m. in the Jefferson County Commissioner Room located at 210 Courthouse Way Suite #240, Rigby.

Due to COVID-19, this meeting will be held in person and on zoom. In light of public health concerns, public attendance and participation is encouraged via zoom.

JOIN ZOOM MEETING VIA WEB: JOIN ZOOM MEETING VIA PHONE: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6295677848 +1 253 215 8782 US MEETING ID: 629 567 7848 +1 301 715 8592 US

You can view the proposed subdivision ordinance HERE.