ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – As part of Governor Brad Little’s Leading Idaho Program, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) invites the public to participate in a public meeting Wednesday, October 19 to receive feedback on transportation improvements for the South St. Anthony Interchange project in St. Anthony.

An interchange at Exit 344 south of St. Anthony has been in the ITD’s plans since the early 1980s when US20 was constructed in its current location and configuration. Right-of-way was purchased at that time, and conceptual layouts for the interchange ramps were explored. About 10 years later, in 1991, a northbound off ramp was constructed at this location.

“As a result of traffic growth combined with safety needs, ITD has accelerated the design and construction of a tight diamond interchange at this location,” ITD Public Information Officer Justin Smith said. “The project will provide increased capacity, mobility, and safety for the traveling public.”

The meeting will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at South Fremont Junior High, 550 N 1st W, St. Anthony. The meeting will be an open-house format, so citizens are encouraged to attend any time during the two-hour period. Staff will be available to provide information and answer questions about the project.

The environmental review and design is funded through Governor Brad Little’s Leading Idaho Program, which allows critical infrastructure improvements to be advanced ahead of the traditional development timeline. Construction is not yet funded, and dependent upon available funding at the time the project is delivered for construction advertisement.

