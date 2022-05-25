FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The future of road travel between Ashton into West Yellowstone is now being brought forward to the public for their opinion.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is holding two public meetings. The first is on Wednesday, May 25 at 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the Island Park EMS Building which is located at 4378 County Circle Island Park, ID 83429, and the second one will be in Ashton on Thursday, May 26 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. in Ashton Community Center and Library which is located at 925 Main Street Ashton, ID 83420.

The purpose of the meetings is to discuss the findings from ITD’s, Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study which was conducted to see how the route could be modernized, made safer and reduce traffic congestion.

At the two meetings, the public is invited to provide feedback to ITD on the adjusted proposals ITD has prepared as well as other concerns the may have on the subject.

All are welcome to attend the meeting, and both meetings will cover the same information if you wish to attend and can’t make one of them.

For those who can’t attend in person, an online meeting will be available from May 26 through June 9 HERE.

The comment period will remain open until June 9, 2022.

