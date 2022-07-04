IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls would like to remind community members to pay extra attention to safety precautions during this busy Independence Day holiday, have patience and plan ahead to ensure the safety of residents and guests.

EMERGENCIES

Call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency. To contact public safety for non-emergent issues call (208) 529-1200. If, due to congestion around the events, you are not able to successfully place/receive phone calls or text messages, go to the IFPD post (look for the blue canopy in the picture below) at each event or flag down one of the Idaho Falls Police Officers or Idaho Falls Fire & EMS personnel roving through the event.

Liberty on Parade -10th Street & Boulevard near Common Cents

Riverfest & Melaleuca Freedom Celebration – The northeast corner of Snake River Parkway and Event Center Drive.

LOST CHILD

To report a lost child or to seek help finding a lost child, call 9-1-1. During the Independence Day Parade Idaho Falls Police Officers will be on bikes throughout the parade route and will have a presence at the at the intersection of Boulevard and Elm Street, near the Common Cents store Look for the blue Idaho Falls Police canopy.

Idaho Falls Police Officers will also be present at Riverfest and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration at Snake River Landing. Officers will be roving through the event and will have a presence at the corner of Snake River Parkway and Event Center Drive. Look for the blue Idaho Falls Police canopy. Idaho Falls Fire EMS personnel will also be roving through the event and responding as needed.

WATER SAFETY

Officials encourage the public to stay out of the river, canals and water features in and around Snake River Landing and the Greenbelt/River Walk. The waterways may look refreshing on a hot day, but there are many hidden dangers and water levels are high and fast. Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen and protective clothing to prevent heat-related illnesses.

PLAN AHEAD

These events are very popular and bring a significant amount of people and traffic to Idaho Falls. Even with the extensive event planning, staffing and accommodations by all entities involved, the public should expect traffic delays. Please have patience and plan accordingly. Traffic signage and plans are in place to ensure safe and coordinated entrance and exists from the events. Please obey all signs and personnel directing traffic. We encourage everyone attending Riverfest and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration to view the parking maps provided at freedomcelebration.com/parking and park as directed based on your destination after leaving the fireworks.

EMERGENCY TRAFFIC

Keep emergency vehicle lanes open to allow public safety personnel to respond quickly and safely. When needed, please make safe efforts to make space for public safety personnel to get through quickly, whether on foot, bike, or in a vehicle.

NO PERSONAL FIREWORKS

Due to the location of the fireworks launch site and Riverfest, the highly congested and grassy areas around Snake River Landing, and for the safety of persons attending the event, the Fire Marshal has restricted any and all personal fireworks, including sparklers, from Lochsa Drive, south to Sunnyside Drive, and from the Capital Avenue River Walk west to the Porter Canal.

NO DRONES

Personally owned/operated drones will not be allowed at Snake River Landing. It is unsafe to operate drones above crowds of people, and airspace around the events need to be clear for emergency operations. In addition, there are helicopters that fly in the area regularly throughout the event personal drones may impact the ability for those helicopters to operate safely.

NO ALCOHOL

Event organizers and property owners have prohibited all alcohol at Snake River Landing. Be safe, have patience, plan ahead and have a wonderful Independence Day, Idaho Falls.

