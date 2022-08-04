ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI) – Plans to transform the old Simplot plant in Aberdeen into a year-round greenhouse may be moving forward.

Geobitmine originally planned to recycle heat from computer servers to warm greenhouses and bring more than 80 jobs to the city. But the plans were halted by new pricing policies for crypto companies from Idaho power.

Now the crypto company’s petition to the Idaho utility commission has been approved.

Idaho Power and GeoBitmine are still negotiating, but the crypto company has other options in the state if the partnership doesn’t work out.

“We don’t want that to impact the citizens of Idaho and all the tax dollars that we can bring to the state, all the jobs that we can bring to the state, all the local food sustainability that we want to bring to the state,” GeoBitmine founder and CEO Jay Jorgensen said. “Rocky Mountain Power has expressed great interest in wanting our business to come to this state.”

Idaho Power was not available for comment. GeoBitmine expects a decision by the PUC in the following weeks.

The post Public Utilities Commission approves GeoBitmine’s appeal for reconsideration appeared first on Local News 8.