AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)- Almost every Saturday during the warmer months, people often sell puppies in the parking lot near Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Drake Plazier was there to protest the market and the sellers.

He says his main goal is to remind people about animals in the shelters who still need happy homes. “We’re just out here trying to educate people on adoption versus buying and just kind of providing the facts that almost a million shelter pets every year put down because there aren’t enough homes.”

Plazier says he is concerned especially by those who get a puppy after a spur of the moment decision. “A lot of these people, who don’t think what they need and how much of a commitment a dog or a cat really is, end up deciding they can’t do it and they end up in the shelter or on Facebook looking for a new home.”

They were out protesting with posters and fliers saying, “If you buy, they will die,” “Breeders kill homeless animals’ chances,” and to “Adopt! Don’t shop.”

David Miller sells some of the puppies but says they are not breeders. He says being at the market helps him find good homes for them.

“This is a good opportunity for people to come and see all sorts of different puppies. And we’ve actually had puppies go to Canada. We’ve had a lot of puppies go to Hawaii. They just go everywhere. And it gives everybody an opportunity, especially for the kids that are scared of dogs. They can come and play with dogs and it’s a good opportunity for families like that,” Miller says.

The humane society website states “You should never buy a puppy without seeing where the dog and their parents were raised and housed with your own eyes, no matter what papers the breeder has.” The site has more tips on buying puppies here.

The Snake River Animal Shelter reminds pet owners to prevent unwanted litters by spraying or neutering our pets.

