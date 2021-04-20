IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department says purse snatchers are targeting grocery store shoppers.

Earlier this month, they had two separate reports of people’s wallets being stolen.

Police say this is not an uncommon crime, but it has happened more often this month.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

IFPD says they aren’t sure it the thefts are connected with the suspect, but in each occasion, the purses were left in a cart that was unattended.

Police call this a crime of opportunity.

“We don’t know at this time whether or not these crimes are committed by the same people, but we do know that this type of a situation is a perfect opportunity for a criminal who’s looking for an easy target,” Jessica Clements, Public Information Officer said. “And here’s just more of that opportunistic type of criminal. We don’t.”

The post Purse snatchers target grocery store shoppers appeared first on Local News 8.