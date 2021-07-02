Bingham Healthcare Second Place- Photography by Candice Wilding

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Bingham Healthcare announced the winners of the Pocatello Women’s Health Clinic Art & Photography Contest for 2021.

The two categories artists or photographers could enter to win are Pocatello and surrounding area images/artwork and Mom and/or baby (precious moments) in artwork or photography.

With nearly 100 submissions, the winners in each category are:

1st Place for Art is Diane Olson (Prize: $500)

2nd Place for Art is Lorraine Galloway (Prize: $250)

3rd Place for Art is Lyman Asay (Prize: $100)

1st Place for Photography is Megan Pollard (Prize: $500)

2nd Place for Photography is Candice Wilding (Prize: $250)

3rd Place for Photography is Carole Shelley (Prize: $100)

To view the winner’s art and photography, please visit: https://www.binghamhealthcare.org/pocatello-art

The winning entries were selected by a diverse group of employees at PWHC. All entries were evaluated based on artistry, creativity and how well the artist connected with the theme. The winning pieces will be displayed proudly throughout the PWHC.

“It was really difficult to choose just one winner from each group,” says Valerie Jewett, director of marketing & public relations at Bingham Healthcare. “This year’s entries really showed the pride and love we take in our state. While looking through the nearly 100 submissions, it was amazing to see all of the drawings that represented the beauty in the people and landscape in and around Pocatello. Seeing how much love the people of Pocatello have for their city makes me proud to call Idaho my home!”

An awards open house was held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 5 p.m. in Lower Ross Park in Pocatello. There were light refreshments and many of the pieces of artwork were on display for people in the public to view. It was like a mini art walk.

“Thank you to everyone who participated and helped make this art and photography contest such a huge success,” says Nathan Scholes, Office Manager with Bingham Healthcare and the Pocatello Women’s Health Clinic. “Eastern Idaho has some very talented artists and the committee selecting the winners were absolutely impressed with each submission, making their final choices very difficult.”

