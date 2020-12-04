Idaho Falls – Idaho Falls School District 91 is changing its quarantine requirements. An email sent to District 91 parents reads:

Idaho Falls School District 91 is changing its quarantine requirements for students and staff who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to align with the new CDC guidance released this week. D91 will now allow students and/or staff who have been quarantining because of close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to return to school/work:

After 10 days as long as they have not experienced any symptoms while on quarantine.

OR

After 7 days if they have a negative test AND have not experienced any symptoms while on quarantine. CDC advises tests may be conducted 48 hours before the end of the quarantine period in anticipation of testing delays, but the quarantine period must be at least seven days.

The isolation period for students and/or staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 has not changed. Students and/or staff should isolate for 10 days from symptom onset in accordance with health guidance.

We will continue working closely with Eastern Idaho Public Health officials and will adjust our operational plans as new information becomes available. In the meantime, as cases rise in Bonneville County and the surrounding area, we ask students, teachers, parents, patrons and staff to be diligent in following the health guidance. Most importantly, please stay home if we are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19; wash your hands regularly or use hand sanitizer; stay six feet apart from others whenever possible and wear a mask.

Thank you for your ongoing support during these difficult times.

George Boland

Superintendent