Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The 25th annual Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog race wrapped up Saturday in Teton County, Wyoming.

The 33-mile out-and-back course along the Gros Ventre River was the 7th and final stage of the race and was challenged by dry snow, gusting winds and occasional white-outs.

Defending Champion Musher Anny Malo of Quebec nearly swept the race, winning six of the seven stages, including the final stage Saturday. Two-time champion Lina Streeper of British Columbia finished second. Alix Crittenden of Wyoming, Rachael Courtney of Manitoba, and Maria Torgerson of Montana rounded out the top five.

The total available prize payout was $165,000.