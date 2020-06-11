Life

Our morning show team wanted to know what delicious food combinations you love, that often get mixed reactions from your friends and family.

We wanted to hear about those times you had to say, “Hey, don’t knock it until you try it!”

Dan Larkin is all about that Miracle Whip and peanut butter combo; Kaitlin is unlocking the secret to your next Disneyland adventure with those giant, barrel pickles with a chocolate chip cookie – at the same time; and Jeff Roper is up for any of your challenges.

Here’s what some of you had to say!