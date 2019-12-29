Top Stories

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson credits the early alert of a smoke alarm for limiting the damage from a Ririe area home fire Saturday.

The district sent two fire trucks and a water tender to a report of smoke in the kitchen at 248 N 4700 E at 7:43 a.m. Firefighters found burning and charring behind a propane furnace and active burning above the furnace in the celing.

There was also fire in the wall of a closet in the homeowner’s bedroom, which was a common wall with the furnace room.

Anderson said the homeowner smelled smoke in the morning before the smoke detectors sounded.

Total damage was estimated at $15,000. The fire was blamed on a faulty furnace.