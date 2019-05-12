Quick-thinking police officers save life of choking baby

Two Rhode Island police officers are being praised for their quick actions that saved the life of a choking baby.

Warwick Police Officers Brian Holleran and Anthony D’Abrosca were responding to another call in the Kohl’s parking lot on Friday when they heard a woman calling for help.

Police say the two officers rushed into the store and saw that the 16-month-old baby was choking.

Holleran tells WJAR that he gave her a couple blows to the back and performed CPR.

After the officer’s actions, the baby was able to breathe again. Police say the baby was taken to the hospital and has made a full recovery.

The baby’s foster mother, Elaine Martinez, tells the TV station she thanks God the officers were there at that moment.