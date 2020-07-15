Breaking News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A bat found in the yard of a residence in Rigby/Jefferson County was later identified as having rabies.

While most bats are harmless and do not carry rabies, they are the only animal in Idaho that is a natural reservoir for the virus.

Rabies is a fatal viral illness in humans and other animals. Household pets and other animals can be exposed to the virus by playing with sick bats that can no longer fly normally. This is why it is important for people to make sure that their animals are vaccinated against rabies.

“It is important if you have been bitten, scratched, or have come in close contact with a bat to contact your health care provider immediately,” Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) epidemiologist Ken Anderson said. “Rabies is fatal once symptoms appear, but it can be prevented almost 100% of the time when the rabies vaccine and other medical therapies are

administered soon after the exposure occurs.”

To protect yourself and your pets, EIPH offers the following tips: