IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to race to give blood and help refuel the blood supply.

This spring, the Red Cross is teaming up with INDYCAR to urge people to help keep the blood supply on track by donating blood or platelets.

As a special thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets April 1-15 will automatically be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

The Red Cross will also automatically enter all who come to give in April for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice.

Additional details are available here.

Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visiting the web page here.

