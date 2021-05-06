POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A racist promposal sign is going viral.

A Pocatello High School couple is under fire for using the sign.

The picture posted online shows the two students during the promposal was posted Wednesday night and has been popping up all over social media.

The sign contains a racist comment and first popped up at a high school in Minnesota 5 days ago.

District 25 says they are aware and will be addressing the situation.

