IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Bonneville County Commissioner Dave Radford has announced he will be a candidate for the Idaho House in Legislative District 32 in the May 19 Republican Party.

Radford, who has served 6 terms on the County Commission, said he would focus on keeping property tax rates low and fight unfunded state mandates.

Radford has served in a variety of positions ranging from State Party Executive Director to Sergeant at Arms for the Idaho Senate. He has worked as a field representative for three U.S. Senators and 9 years on the Idaho Soil and Water Commission Board.

“I’ve worked in a lot of these lower counties that I contend to represent, Bonneville counties, a portion of District 32, and I’ve served the public here for six terms on the county commission. The property tax issues that the state faces, I know a lot about,” Radford said.

District 32 is a wide-ranging district that includes parts of Bonneville County and all of Teton, Caribou, Bear Lake, and Oneida Counties.