IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After lots of isolated showers earlier in the week, the main rain event came forth Tuesday night. Rain showers blanketed Eastern Idaho overnight and into the early morning hours. In Idaho Falls, a half an inch of rain was recorded within this span of time.

These storms are fighting one main thing: smoke. The hazy skies have been stuck within our area for the past four to five days. It was certainly strange for many to see the smoke mixed in with the rain.

Many people though were just satisfied for with the rain. They said this rain is definitely well needed to help fight the drought.

The storms didn’t just bring rain along with it. Dense cloud cover and cooler temperatures also resulted after most of the storms came through. In some places, high temperatures are up to 20 degrees below what they were for Tuesday.

The weather forecast calls for rain for most of the next few days. Rain showers should be seen in three out of the next four days and the temperatures are only expected to rise slightly in the next few days.

