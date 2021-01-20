USFS Constructing new bridge along the East Fork Mink Creek Trail system in summer of 2020.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Westside Ranger District of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest in Pocatello will apply for improvement grants from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation next year.

The district is applying for funds to replace tables and toilets at the Scout Mountain Campground, improve the West Fork Mink Trail, and replace a patrol motorcycle.

The state program is funded from off-highway vehicle registrations and state gas tax revenue. Forest Service Recreation manager Sheila Larsen said it helps leverage money to improve local recreation facilities.

“With a funding match from IDPR, we were able to complete the East Fork Mink Creek Trail project in the summer of 2020,” said Larsen. Over four weeks, staff and volunteers cleared brush from three miles of trail, repaired tread on the trail, improved water drainage systems, redecked three bog bridges and installed trail intersection signs. Larsen also stated that there are additional projects slated for the summer of 2021 pending final approval including purchasing two new mountain bikes to help with trail maintenance and patrols, purchasing and installing two bridges for the West Fork Mink Creek Trail and improving and providing trail signage from Slate to Gibson trail.

