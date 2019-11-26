Local News

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Two Caribou-Targhee National Forest Ranger Districts have applied for grants through the Wyoming Recreational Trails Program. The Teton Basin and Ashton-Island Park Districts are looking for funding to improve back-country trails.

“Teton Basin has a lot of popular trail systems in Wyoming,” said Scott Bossell, District Trails Supervisor. “With the increase in use, it’s important for us to obtain additional funding revenues to be able to maintain and improve what’s already on the ground.”

The Jedidiah Smith Wilderness is located in Teton County, Idaho and Fremont County, Wyoming. It has seen substantial recreation use and grant funding would be used to address trail reconstruction and maintenance needs.

The district is also hoping to repair trails in the South Leigh, North and South Teton, Darby-Wind Cave and Moose Creek drainages where downfall has blocked some of the Wilderness trail system.

The Ashton-Island Park Ranger District hopes to replace a bridge that crosses the North Fork of Bitch Creek, about 1.9 miles from the Coyote Meadows trail head. It provides access to Hidden Corral Basin.