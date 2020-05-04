Local News

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) – Yellowstone National Park’s education rangers have been producing videos for the internet while the park is closed to visitors.

Twice a week, rangers have used the videos to explain complex science and history to people, giving them a window into the park.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the series was developed after park educational programs were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Fuhrmann, supervisor of Yellowstone’s youth programs, said 30 school groups were scheduled for programs in the park this spring. But with the closure, the programs were all canceled.