SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shelley School District was a victim of a ransomware attack. The attack was discovered on Dec. 6.

We are told no student information was lost and all of the district’s financial information is also safe. They were able to catch the malware before it got to those servers.

They reported the incident to the FBI and are now working with a digital forensics service to help restore their servers.

The following statement was given to us by Superintendent Chad Williams:

“We recently detected and are responding to malware activity on our computer network. As soon as we learned this, we began working to investigate, to restore operations, and determine the effects of the incident. We also are working with nationally recognized third-party cybersecurity consultants to assist us. We continue to actively monitor the situation. The safety and security of our students and our employees remain our top priority. We are working around the clock to work through this cyber incident and ask for the public’s patience as we implement business continuity measures. Shelley School District will be able to provide updates as our investigation proceeds.”

