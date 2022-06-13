IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Iconic warbirds from WWII, the B-17 Flying Fortress ‘Sentimental Journey’ and B-25 Mitchell ‘Maid in the Shade,’ will be on display in Idaho Falls.

As part of the Flying Legends of Victory Tour, the public will have a chance to get an up close look at the planes and even get to take a ride in them.

Ground tours will begin on Tuesday and last until Sunday.

Due to high winds in the area, the B-17 Flying Fortress ‘Sentimental Journey’ is expected to make its’ descent in Idaho Falls on Thursday morning.

The hours of ground tours are:

Tuesday to Thursday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday to Sunday: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

$15 per person/$30 for a family of 4.

The public can purchase tour tickets at the trailer, and reservations are not required.

Those who desire to fly in the planes will get the chance to do so Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets for the plane rides can be purchased on their website.

The Flying Legends of Victory Tour is based out of the Arizona Airbase of the Commemorative Air Force. Their mission is, “to educate, remember, preserve and restore authentic military aviation history for

the education and enjoyment of present and future generations.”

