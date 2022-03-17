IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls School District 91 announced work to install turf and upgrade the track at Ravsten Stadium will begin after spring break.

“Ravsten Stadium is a treasured Idaho Falls landmark filled with special memories for generations of D91 students, families and community members, and we are excited to begin this project to upgrade the track and field,” Superintendent Dr. Jim Shank. “These improvements will make Ravsten Stadium THE place to play high school sports for generations to come.”

Ravsten is the home field for both the IF Tigers and the Skyline Grizzlies. It where the big rivalry game – the Emotion Bowl — between IFHS and Skyline is played each year. It also is home to the Tiger-Grizz Invitational, one of the region’s largest track meets.

The project includes installing turf on the playing field, putting in a new drainage system and redesigning the “D” zones to include field events like pole vault, triple jump, long jump, discus and shot put. The changes to the field also will make it easier for other sports like soccer and lacrosse to be safely played at Ravsten.

“These improvements will bring our stadium up to par with fields in surrounding districts and they will make Ravsten one of the top facilities for high school sports in southeast Idaho,” Idaho Falls High School Athletic Director Pat Lloyd. said

“People come from all over to watch games at Ravsten Stadium. It’s a special place, but these improvements will make it even better, and make it a place that not only Grizz Nation, but the whole community, can be really proud of,” Skyline Principal Josh Newell said.

Work is slated to begin at Ravsten Stadium the week of March 28 and finish in early September. While work is under way, the track and field will be closed to the public, but community members will have access to the stadiums and stadium stairs. The $2.3 million project is being paid for with a combination of district general reserve funds and SPFF monies.

