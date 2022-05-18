MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – It was a rematch between two candidates to represent Madison County in the Idaho House Representative 34B race.

State Representative Ron Nate was challenged by former State Representative Britt Raybould who narrowly lost to Nate last election.

We have a flip this year since Raybould squeezed out just 36 more votes than Nate to win.

The totals are Raybould with 2,641 votes to Nate’s 2,605.

The key to this victory could be attributed to redistricting since Bonneville County is no longer a part of District 34, and it only includes voters in Madison County.

You can view full election results HERE.

