IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Desert Eagles RC Club is hosting a paintball shoot this weekend, in benefit of Veterans Mobility Corp.

Attendees can pay $2 for 10 paintball shots at RC airplanes in flight. Raffles will also be held for prizes, including an RC airplane that is up for grabs (a $300 value).

The event will be hosted at the club’s flight field, South of Idaho Falls. Directions to the field can be found here.

Precautions will be taken at the events, where social distancing and mask wearing will be encouraged. Paintball guns will also be wiped down between uses.