IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold.

The location the company announced the store would be built on is 21 acres off I-15 on Sunnyside Road.

County Commissioner Bryon Reed tells us the question on the development did come up at a recent commission meeting.

They were told the project is just on hold.

It was expected it would be in the opening phase by now when it was first announced.

We put a call into RC Willey corporate for comment but have not heard back.

We have also had many questions about a large warehouse-looking building just behind of where the RC Willey will go.

All we can confirm is the building permit is for a warehouse and distribution center.

No company name is associated with the building permit.

