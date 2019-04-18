READ: Mueller report released to the public

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The public is seeing the redacted version of the Mueller report for the first time after it was released to the public on Thursday, April 18.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr spoke to members of the press before the release.

“After nearly two years of investigation, thousands of subpoenas, and hundreds of warrants and witness interviews, the Special Counsel confirmed that the Russian government-sponsored efforts to illegally interfere with the 2016 presidential election but did not find that the Trump campaign or other Americans colluded in those schemes,” Barr said.

Read the full report below, courtesy Fox News.

Mueller Report by on Scribd