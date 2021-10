IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is gearing up for its fifth annual Real Heroes Trunk-or-Treat.

Many first responder agencies and community partners will be out on Memorial Drive in Idaho Falls this Saturday.

The trunk or treat is a safe and efficient way for families to do their trick or treating.

It will go from 3 p.m. to 5 p m.

The post Real Heroes Trunk-or-Treat set Saturday appeared first on Local News 8.