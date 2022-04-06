IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Community Transition team is looking for volunteers to help out with their upcoming project.

“The Reality Town” is a simulation event, designed to teach students what life is like after high school. During the simulation, students will be given a new identity, including a family, occupation monthly gross pay, spouse’s income, automatic deductions, etc.

Then, they will walk around to various booths, representing expenses such as include housing, groceries, insurance, transportation, and utilities.

Students from school district 93, Jefferson, Madison, Ririe, and Shelley will be participating.

The “Reality Town” runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 7th at the College of Eastern Idaho.

Anyone wishing to volunteer to help during the event must report to the college at 8:30 a.m. for training. Lunch will be provided to all volunteers.

