MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI) – On Oct. 19, Idaho Fish Game received a call from the owner of Christensen Custom Cuts in Montpelier regarding the discovery of four rear deer quarters that had been illegally discarded in a dumpster in front of his business.

The owner, Rick Christensen, told Fish and Game in his professional opinion, the quarters seemed to be in good condition, even appeared to have been properly cleaned and hung to age, with no apparent reason for discarding the meat.

Waste of game is illegal in Idaho, and Idaho Fish and Game is investigating this incident.

If anyone has any information regarding this case or any wildlife violation, contact Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White in Montpelier at 208-204-3921 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.

The post Rear quarters of harvested deer found discarded in dumpster of Montpelier business appeared first on Local News 8.