IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The 28th annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration took place this past weekend at Snake River Landing.

People came out from all over East Idaho and the region to enjoy live music and spend time with their friends and family.

Due to the pandemic, last year’s event had to be canceled, and in their return, Melaleuca launched over 18,000 shells into the air.

The main event did not disappoint.

“I loved all of it,” said Idaho Falls native Steve Gardner. “The music was perfect. I loved the finale. It just ended on a perfect note. It was awesome.”

“I thought they were really good,” said Blackfoot native Lyric Casper. “They were very big. It felt like 3D jumping at me. It was really good time.”

