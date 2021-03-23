IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-This year’s East Snake Plain Aquifer Recharge program is winding up early this year.

Irrigation canals are beginning to divert water to fill canals and serve water users in April.

The Idaho Water Resource board was told at its latest meeting, the total amount of recharge this year will be about 130,000 acre-feet of water. All of the recharge was done at Magic Valley sites this year. Despite limited snowpack, Recharge Program Manager Wesley Hipke said the Board was able to recharge a significant amount of water, comparable to the winter of 2015-2016.

Aquifer recharge activities could start again this spring if there are any surplus flows released in the Upper Snake region.

