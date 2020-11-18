Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Two people are under investigation for reckless driving after a crash on Interstate 15 at around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Idaho State Police say a 2006 Honda Civic was driven by Pedro Chavez-Carranza, 21, of Idaho Falls. Clint Underwood, 30, of Blackfoot was driving a 1995 Nissan pickup.

According to ISP, Chavez-Carranza was tailgating Underwood and flashing his lights. Underwood slammed on his brakes. The Civic then crashed into the back of the pickup and both drivers lost control.

The pickup went into the median and rolled, while the Honda spun out and came to rest on the right shoulder of the southbound lane at mile post 110, south of Idaho Falls.

A juvenile passenger in the pickup was transported by ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital. The passenger, whose condition is not known, was riding in an improperly installed child safety restraint. The adults in both vehicles were wearing seat belts and were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.