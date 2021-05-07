BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Reclaim Idaho filed suit in the Idaho Supreme Court Friday to strike down Idaho’s recently enacted anti-initiatives law as unconstitutional.

The Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution—a committee of distinguished Idaho lawyers—is serving as a plaintiff in the case alongside Reclaim Idaho.

The anti-initiatives law, signed by Governor Little on April 17, requires ballot-initiative campaigns to collect signatures from at least 6% of registered voters in each of Idaho’s 35 state legislative districts—up from the 18 districts previously required.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Represented by attorneys Deborah Ferguson and Craig Durham of Ferguson Durham PLLC, Reclaim Idaho says the new anti-initiatives law violates the fundamental right of Idaho citizens to propose or reject legislation. The anti-initiatives law gives Idaho the most restrictive signature requirements in the nation, making it virtually impossible for grassroots organizations to qualify initiatives and referendums for the ballot. Of the 24 states with ballot measures, no

other state requires a large number of signatures from all state-legislative districts.

The lawsuit, Reclaim Idaho v. Lawerence Denney, features written testimony from a list of experts including:

Ben Ysursa, former Idaho Secretary of State who served for three terms

Luke Mayville, Co-Founder of Reclaim Idaho

Gary Moncrief, Boise State University Distinguished Professor of Political Science

Karen Lansing, former judge on the Idaho Court of Appeals

David Daley, nationally known elections expert and best-selling author

Robin Nettinga, former Executive Director of the Idaho Education Association and organizer of the successful 2012 referendum campaign to repeal the “Luna Laws”

Linda Larson, Bonner County volunteer leader of Reclaim Idaho

Jessica Mahuron, Kootenai County volunteer leader of the Medicaid Expansion signature drive

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

“Last month, the Idaho Legislature and Governor Brad Little snatched away one of our most fundamental rights—a right enshrined in our Constitution over 100 years ago,” Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville said. “We’re filing this lawsuit on behalf of the people of Idaho, and we believe we will prevail.”

Reclaim Idaho is also prepared to launch a signature drive to qualify the Initiative Rights Act for the ballot.

The post Reclaim Idaho files lawsuit appeared first on Local News 8.