Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Reclaim Idaho is finishing up its first week of collecting online signatures.

You can sign an online petition to get an initiative on the ballot that would provide $170 million per year for K-12 schools in the state.

Within the first seven days, they have collected close to 7,00 signatures.

“It’s all about K-12 funding,” Luke Mayville said. “Getting more resources to our schools so that we can pay teachers competitive salaries. So that we can give our kids access to career technical education and other programs and really give our kids a better chance to make a living.”

Supporters of the initiative say because of almost $100 million in education cuts this year, this education funding option is more important now than ever.

They are planning to continue a social media push as well as organize groups of volunteers to help collect signatures.

If you want to sign the petition, click HERE.