Reclaim Idaho, the group who successfully championed the Medicaid Expansion initiative, is now leading a new initiative, Invest in Idaho. The initiative that needs 55,000 signatures would increase funding for schools by $175 million each year by increasing the corporate tax rate as well as taxing higher level earners.

Co founder of Reclaim Idaho, Luke Mayville, joined The Neal Larson Show. To hear the interview in its entirety you can click the link below.