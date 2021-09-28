RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The actions of Rigby Middle School on May 6, 2021 demonstrate the effectiveness of a practiced emergency operations plan, but the Idaho School Safety and Security Program says there are lessons to be learned in any incident.

Their 11 page report instructs Idaho schools to have a confidential tip line, and students should be well aware of it.

The student detained in the shooting did show concerning behavior, according to the document.

In one instance, a classmate said they saw a drawing depicting a gun at a school. They did not report it.

The Idaho School Safety and Security Program has 28 other recommendations.

