BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The three-day reconvening of the Idaho Legislature back in November cost Idaho taxpayers more than $46,000, according to public records obtained by the Idaho Capital Sun.

During the session, the House voted to censure Representative Priscilla Giddings and adopted a non-binding resolution opposing the Biden vaccine mandates.

No laws were passed.

The new session of the Idaho State Legislature begins this coming Monday.

