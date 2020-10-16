IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported a record 1,094 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 51,704.
There are a total of 46,086 confirmed cases and 5,618 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 94 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed three new deaths due to COVID-19 within the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 209 new cases on Friday. There are 68 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 20 in Fremont, 15 in Jefferson, 9 in Lemhi, 93 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 715 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Madison County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Canyon County.
The state is reporting there are 25,457 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.90 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 38 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 14,856 cases.
The state said 37 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,174, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 495.
There are 3,752 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,349 cases among health care workers.
6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 523.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 11 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 19 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 69 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 135 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 286 people were 80+
95.20% of deaths with known race were White. 0.58% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.77% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.73% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.73% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 2 death is pending.
87.74% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.26% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|13,356
326
99
59
|1,557
114
8
15
|156
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|763
2,855
824
106
976
355
906
31
|40
365
120
24
94
77
90
7
|6
42
7
0
8
1
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|3,732
256
1,903
828
88
351
168
40
|754
26
300
154
11
36
28
7
|22
1
2
3
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,448
1,132
164
292
238
58
35
68
|450
247
42
49
38
1
3
8
|8
14
4
1
1
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|3,158
386
56
161
226
|119
41
33
3
3
|46
1
1
3
19
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|569
274
781
104
61
|43
13
25
16
3
|24
0
0
0
2
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|8,490
332
914
331
30
383
|612
52
138
33
2
36
|105
4
10
5
2
6
|TOTAL
|46,086
|5,618
|523
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.